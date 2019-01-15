Six One Webster students recently performed their compositions at the Talent Showcase.

Advanced music teacher Laura D’Angelo asked her students if they had any compositions they would like to be shared at the Dec. 14 event. Webster Thomas students David Bobowski, Annabelle Chung and Arthur Koren and Webster Schroeder students Phillip Unke, Christopher Wise and Zazie Weldgen stepped forward with pieces ranging from classical to contemporary to electronic. Most of the young composers’ pieces were put into a slide show, of sorts, that was played before the show, during intermission and at the close of the evening.

Chung is a violinist, and her performance of “Tell Me It’s OK” enabled her peers to see that she’s also a gifted guitar player and singer.

“It’s about feeling lost in looking at college and what to do for the future,” said Chung.

Chung used an acoustic guitar and recorded the piece on her cell phone, which she later used to create a video.

“It was cool because at school I just play the violin. I don’t really sing so it was new to many (in the audience),” Chung said.

Bobowski had four compositions, all of which he created utilizing the electronic app MuseScore. It has MIDIs, electric instruments that sound similar to real instruments which means that all of his pieces may also be played by actual musicians.

The first composition, translated from Spanish to “Kiss Me,” is a classical guitar and harp duet. His second piece is “Sextuplet for Winds and Strings” with three movements and is performed by two flutes, one clarinet, two violins and one cello. He’s hoping that he will be able to play this piece live along with several other classmates at his school’s next Prism concert.

Bobowski, who has been composing music since seventh grade, also had his compositions “Each Other’s Company” and “Somber Skies” played.

“I think starting is the hardest part,” Bobowski said. “It’s fun to me.”

Arthur Koren’s piece was also electronic. He composed “I Don’t live in Reality.”

Wise and Unke have been creating electronic music together since they became friends in middle school. Wise said it’s nice to work off of someone else as opposed to trying to come up with everything on your own. Unke agreed, adding that it provides direction.

“At first, I wasn’t good,” said Unke, “but it’s like a sport, or anything. You’ve got to put the time in.”

Their typical sound, created on Ableton Live 10 software, has an edge to it, but for the Talent Showcase they chose to create something that catered more to the audience and composed a more subdued untitled piece in G minor.

Composing music since the fifth grade, Zazie Weldgen has created several pieces of music too, but the one she chose to sing at the showcase was “I’m So Sick of Drowning,” which she performed live. Her early compositions were rock driven. Then she transitioned to guitar and one person.

“Currently the majority of my musical compositions fall under the Alternative genre but I use a lot of jazz stylized chords and I try to write under as many music genres as I can,” said Weldgen.

