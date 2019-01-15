The Rochester Music Hall of Fame, 25 Gibbs St., will debut its Books Backstage series with Lou Gramm, founding member of Foreigner, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 1.
Authors participating in this five-part series will reveal how they conceived, researched and executed their own stories or tales of the music industry. Gramm wrote his 2013 autobiography, “Juke Box Hero: My Five Decades in Rock ‘n’ Roll,” with Scott Pitoniak.
Reservations are required. Refreshments will be served. Visit rochestermusic.org for information.
Roc Music Hall of Fame to launch book series
