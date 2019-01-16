Local nonprofits and charities are there to help through the hard times.

CANANDAIGUA — The food pantry at Canandaigua Churches in Action was busy Tuesday as volunteers stocked shelves and people arrived to stock up on needed grocery items — canned goods, household paper and cleaning products, and more.

The pantry is one of a number of services at the Thompson Co-op, 120 N. Main St., which may see more activity as the federal government shutdown drags on.

“We may see more concern for food and assistance possibly,” said Jeff Lippincott, a pastor and executive director of Canandaigua Churches in Action. “It is hard to put a picture on it. We’ll have to wait and see how it trickles down.”

As the government shutdown enters its fourth week, local organizations are bracing themselves for the financial impact of federal dollars drying up. With no end in sight, nonprofits are stocking up on donations to weather the storm.

Lippincott said the community was very generous over the holidays with donations and food drives and that is significant, as is ongoing support. Teather Green, a pantry volunteer who was helping a shopper there Tuesday, said she learned that Foodlink, the regional food bank that helps supply local pantries, will be able to operate as usual and that comes as a relief.

The food pantry at CCIA and its sister pantry at Zion Fellowship at 5188 Bristol St. Extension typically see 350 to 400 families per month.

Pat Leppert, a volunteer in the CCIA Resource Room who helps people connect with services, said it’s common for people to go day to day and not plan ahead for emergencies. With such uncertainty with the government shutdown, she wanted people to know the Thompson Co-op will continue to function and be a good source for those who find themselves struggling.

On Monday, the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance announced that most recipients of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive their full February benefits as early as Jan. 17 because of the ongoing federal government shutdown.

The government agency said the assistance is not an "extra" or "bonus" benefit and households will not receive a second benefit for the month of February. This means families will need to budget that assistance for the month of February.

For farmers, the closing of Farm Service Agencies under the United State Department of Agriculture is a concern. Nationwide, about 800,000 federal employees are furloughed and that includes major agriculture agencies such as USDA.

Farm Service Agencies have been shuttered since Dec. 28. That means no processing of new loans or processing current loan payments, or signing up for programs. Elizabeth Wolters, deputy director of public policy for New York Farm Bureau, said Tuesday some are worried about the impact and whether they will incur interest. She reassured farmers that as long as bills are postmarked by the due date and sent to the office “farmers should be OK.”

Most essential government functions pertaining to plant and animal health and fee-based programs such as those dealing with pest management are ongoing during the shutdown.

As far as the $12 billion in federal dollars earmarked for farmers to offset the sting of tariffs and the trade war — farmers who hadn’t signed up before the shutdown for the current round of payments won’t be paid until after the shutdown ends.

In the Rochester area, United Way of Rochester issued a statement Monday:

"With more than 2,000 local individuals and families affected by the current government furlough, we stand ready to support our community and all of the hardworking government employees in this difficult time. Should you or someone you know need emergency food, housing assistance or support, 211 is available 24/7 to direct you to our local community resources. Many thanks to our incredible community partners and caring individuals for stepping up to help those in need."

One organization bracing for the impact is the Willow Domestic Violence Center of Rochester, which operates on two-thirds of state and federal funding. The Department of Justice's Office on Violence Against Women is expected to close up Friday because of the shutdown, raising concerns at Willow.

"Friday morning at 6 a.m., if they close their doors then those are major funders for our court program and housing initiatives," explained President and CEO Meaghan de Chateauvieux. "We do have survivors staying at our shelter right now who are in a time of incredible uncertainty in their lives and it's just ironic that it's mirrored at the agency level where we're unsure about our future too."

Includes reporting by Daily Messenger news partner, News 10NBC.