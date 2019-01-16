The Mary Cariola Children’s Center recently received a $1,000 check to support its Greece residence from the Kiwanis Club of Greece.

These funds came from the Kiwanis’ annual pancake breakfast.

Club members toured the house after the check presentation and were introduced to residents. The club committed to hosting a pizza party for the Greece residents at least once per quarter.

Kiwanians toured the center’s facility on Elmwood Avenue in 2018.

Call (585) 615-0634 or email heather35976@gmail.com for information.