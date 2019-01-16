Spencerport resident named ESL manager

ESL Investment Services recently named Colby Khuns, of Spencerport, as business development manager of the wealth management team.

Khuns will be responsible for managing, coaching and supporting ESL’s wealth managers and financial consultants, and working toward clients’ financial goals.

He has more than 14 years in the investment and financial services industry, through investment wholesale and distribution, with a specialty in mutual funds and separately managed accounts. Khuns received his bachelor’s in finance from Fordham University in New York City.

Eagle Scout receives Greece recognition medal

Timothy Morris from Troop 48 received the town of Greece Eagle Scout Recognition Medal during a recent town board meeting.

The medal goes to residents who achieve the rank of Eagle Scout. Scouts had to complete a community service project to earn this rank.

Morris gathered a team of volunteers to design and build a GaGa pit on the grounds of Northstar Christian Academy. GaGa ball incorporates agility, dodging, jumping and striking.