U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, recently announced her nominations for candidates from the Rochester-Finger Lakes Region to two of the nation’s leading service institutions — the U.S. Naval and Air Force academies.

“I am honored to nominate such dedicated and talented students to our nation’s service academies. They have demonstrated exemplary leadership abilities and an outstanding academic record, as well as a passion to serve our nation,” said Gillibrand. “Our service academies cultivate top-tier officers who bravely protect our nation, and I look forward to these nominees’ successes as they further their education and continue their commitment to our country in the armed forces.”

A selection committee formed by Gillibrand chose the nominees from a large group of qualified applicants. Decisions were based on criteria including academic record, leadership potential and overall achievement. Final acceptance is determined solely by the service academies.

Gillibrand’s nominees are listed by their hometown and academies: Edward Foeller, Darien Center, Genesee County; Clare Mulholland, of Fairport, Monroe County; Cameron Roote, of Bath, Steuben County; and Rachel Werner, of Varysburg, Wyoming County were nominated to the U.S. Air Force Academy; and Meredith McGee, of Rochester, Monroe County was nominated to the U.S. Naval Academy.