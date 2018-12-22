Section V approved a move to federation scheduling, which means teams will fill schedules with teams in the same class and essentially dissolve leagues

More changes are coming to Section V football and from here, the new scheduling format makes a lot of sense.

Logistically, though, the challenges may present some obstacles.

Earlier this month, Section V football approved a move to federation scheduling, essentially bringing an end to the traditional league-based format. Starting next season, teams will schedule opponents according to Section V classifications.

To that end, the move makes sense in that teams will play against peers of the same size throughout the season. And that will go a long way in preparing for the postseason. But if you’re a traditionalist, the move may make you wince.

How it impacts our local teams remains to be seen, mostly because the new enrollment numbers for schools haven’t been determined. But even then, the larger schools like Canandaigua Academy and Victor probably won’t feel much with the changes.

Of CA’s seven regular-season opponents last fall, only one (Rush-Henrietta) was a Class AA school. And for Victor, only Pittsford was a Class AA school.

So no matter how the classifications emerge for 2019, chances are the Braves and Blue Devils will have a schedule that has plenty of familiar faces since Monroe County has so many of these larger teams.

In Class B, however, Palmyra-Macedon and Midlakes may have some bigger adjustments to make. Both played three Class C schools last fall and all three of those opponents were Finger Lakes East games.

So using last fall’s enrollment numbers, Pal-Mac and Midlakes may get to keep those opponents on the schedule for 2019. But since the FL East had just five Class B schools, that leaves three open dates for possible games against the likes of Honeoye Falls-Lima, Monroe, Batavia, Hornell and Livonia.

Those schools are relatively close to Pal-Mac and Midlakes, so travel shouldn’t be much of an issue.

But travel may come up in discussions for the Class D schools, which include Red Jacket. The Indians played three Class C teams last fall and of those, two (Mynderse and Tri-Cities) were FL West opponents.

Again, with last year’s enrollment numbers, Class D had four FL West schools. So Red Jacket may be able to keep those opponents, but the Indians will still have a few open dates to fill and the options are not all that close to home.

At about 40 miles away, Geneseo and York/Pavilion are the closest Class D schools to Red Jacket. Other options, like Perry/Mount Morris, Canisteo-Greenwood, Pembrok, Alexander and Notre Dame of Batavia all range between 50 to 65 miles.

Travel is something Marcus Whitman discovered last fall in its first season of 8-man football. With just three other schools in that format, the Wildcats made trips to Oakfield-Alabama/Elba, Holley and Finney.

There is talk that a few more Section V teams could make the move to 8-man next fall, so that will at least offer some variety if not more miles.

There still is plenty of time to sort all of this out before next fall of course, but it will be interesting to see how it unfolds. Especially for the smaller schools.

It is a bit sad to see the tradition of leagues fade away and some rivalries will suffer if they even continue to exist. Even picking league All-Stars is a topic that needs to be ironed out.

But it is a move that makes sense because it evens the playing field and better prepares teams for the ultimate goal: A Section V championship.

