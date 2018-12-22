Lukas Miller scores both goals for Blue Devils, which leads off our roundup of Saturday's local sports

Every win is great but some, they’re just a bit more special.

And that’s the kind of win the Victor hockey team took home on Saturday, a 2-1 decision over McQuaid at Rochester Ice Center.

Lukas Miller’s goal for Victor in the second period tied the score 1-1 with the assist to Liam Miller. Lukas Miller scored the winner with a feed from Cal Lambert to support the work of goalie Pieter Bartelse.

The Blue Devils improve to 7-2 overall with the win and McQuaid falls to 6-2.

Girls indoor track

At SUNY Brockport’s afternoon meet, Honeoye’s Lauren Moore finished ninth in the racewalk (9:42.50) and 22nd in the 600 (2:06.68) while Katie Cosman was 25th in the 55 dash (8.16) and 16th in the long jump (13-2.5).

Audrey Gillette was 10th in the 1,500 (5:33.60) and Emily Green was tied for eighth in the pole vault (5-9).

At SUNY Brockport’s evening meet, the girls 3,200 relay from Canandaigua Academy finished second in 10:33.26 and the 800 relay team was fifth in 2:01.61.

Palmyra-Macedon won the girls 3,200 relay (10:32.22) and Victor finished sixth (11:22.67). In the 800 relay, Victor finished eighth (2:04.71).

Canandaigua’s Amelia May finished fourth in the racewalk (9:20.24), Gabby Jansen of Midlakes finished sixth (9:24.28) and Katelan Dicker of Pal-Mac was seventh (9:25.26).

Victor’s Melody Harloff was second in the 55 dash (7.73) and teammate Maddie Pitts finished sixth (7.93) while Dinya Hughes of Canandaigua finished 10th (8.12) and Jordyn Brown was 13th (8.17).

Victor’s Paige Lind won the 600 (1:43.97).

In the pole vault, Palmyra-Macedon teammates Katelyn Burger and Dicker were tied for second (7-0) and Erynne Garver of Midlakes also cleared 7 feet.

Pal-Mac’s Rachel Mayou finished fourth in the shot put (29-9.5) and Canandaigua’s Riley Murphy was sixth (29-2).

Boys indoor track

At SUNY Brockport’s afternoon meet, Honeoye’s Jacob Thomas was eighth in the 600 (1:33.61) and 23rd in the 300 (39.88). Clay Battle was 17th in the 600 (1:38.91) and Jarrett Klink was 22nd (1:43.89). Klink also tied for 19th in the high jump (4-7).

Honeoye’s James Hallett was fifth in the 3,200 (10:32.93) and Quinn Olsen was 11th in the 55 hurdles (10.5) and Ryan Baginsky was 15th (11.85).

In the pole vault, Honeoye’s Mike Piacente tied for third (10-6) and Cody Wohlschlegel tied for seventh (9-9).

At the SUNY Brockport evening meet, Marcus Whitman won the 3,200 boys relay (9:07.85), Pal-Mac was fourth (9:39.49)and Canandaigua was seventh (10:57.99).

In the 800 relay, Canandaigua was fifth (1:42.64), Midlakes was sixth (1:44.60) and Victor was 11th (1:51.18).

Jacob Liberati of Midlakes won the triple jump (44-3.5) and Nate Mayou of Palmyra-Macedon won the weight throw (46-10).

Friday

Wrestling

Attica/Batavia 52, Canandaigua 18

Draven Cruz won a 4-0 decision at 145 pounds for Canandaigua, Liam Outhouse won by fall in 1:01 at 160 pounds and Ryan Kuhn won an 8-2 decision at 195 pounds.

Also for Canandaigua, Kaleb Sparks won by fall in 4:52 at 220 pounds.

Girls indoor track

At SUNY Brockport, Red Jacket’s Maddie Chase finished fifth in the 600 (1:56.55) and Madalenn Fee was third in the 1,500 (5:21.63). Fee also finished 13th in the long jump (13-9.25) and Isabelle Porter finished 21st in the 55 dash (8.24) and sixth in the triple jump (32-7).

Rylee North finished fourth in the shot put (28-11.5) and eighth in the weight throw (25-9.5).

Boys indoor track

At SUNY Brockport, Red Jacket’s Logan Keifer was 25th in the 55 dash (7.14) and Zach Coates was 21st in the 300 (40.91) and eighth in the 55 hurdles (9.49).

Seth Gerlock finished 13th in the 600 (1:37.52) and Miguel Benito was 21st in the 1,600 (5:14.02). Benito also finished sixth in the 3,200 (11:43.63).