Before we get to stories of dumb outdoor crooks, here's a tip that may want you to check over that beautiful live Christmas tree in your living room

It has to be a form of recreation practiced by hundreds of thousands of people every year. Heading out to a local Christmas tree farm, or to other areas known to harbor nice trees, is often a tradition celebrated by generations of people, and all in search of that perfect tree for their home.

And what denotes this laudable practice better than the smell of fresh pine?

Now, I do not want to play (or even seem like) the Grinch here, but fresh Christmas trees can literally be loaded with problems. More specifically, I’m talking about insects, mites and spiders. A tree can be crawling with them, no pun intended.

It’s not the insect’s fault. Here they are, snuggled in to a comfortable tree and bedded down for a long winter’s nap when their world is suddenly invaded (sort of) and they find themselves suddenly tossed into an almost summer-like environment once again, only indoors this time.

According to Christmas tree experts it is possible (if not more than likely) that any particular tree can harbor more than 20,000 different insect-like critters, many of which are microscopic. But there’s no need for worry because all of them are harmless. Disturbing to find, maybe, but harmless nonetheless.

There is one major exception to that general rule above that every fresh-tree user should be aware of. If you find a light brown mass that is shaped somewhat like but slightly smaller than a walnut, and very light in weight (almost like soft, balled-up tissue paper), carefully remove it and discard it away from the house. It is probably a praying mantis egg case that contains up to 400 eggs, and those tiny critters will begin hatching a couple weeks later, starting shortly after they come into contact with warm air.

* * *

Dumb outdoor crooks come in all shapes and sizes, and so do their victims when there is a profit to be made. Wildlife poachers seeking money are the bane of law enforcement and the lowest form of life on this earth, at least in my opinion.

For instance, last week a passenger flying into New York from Brazil was caught bringing 70 live birds in a carry-on bag into John F. Kennedy International Airport. The unidentified passenger was caught by U.S. Customs and Border Protection upon deplaning at the New York City airport.

The birds, finches all, were found to be transported inside hair rollers in a black duffle bag, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers said in a statement. The finches were taken from the passenger, detained under quarantine and turned over to the United States Department of Veterinary Services.

Keep in mind that CBP Agriculture Specialists are the first line of defense to prevent the introduction of animal diseases that have the potential to cause significant damage to the nation’s agricultural economy. Birds can be vectors for a number of potentially dangerous and even fatal diseases and parasites that can spread to humans and other birds and animals.

But this poacher didn’t give a whit about any of that. All he wanted was the $10 to $40 dollars per bird he would make at his end of the illegal bird pet trade. If, that is, he had not been caught by the long arm of the law.

* * *

When I was a working agent with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Division of Law Enforcement, I had a great deal of respect for the Federal court system at all levels.

But much of that respect has evaporated with the modern court system we all must now endure, packed as it seems to be more with political views and public opinions and less with honest regard for what the law actually means.

As just one recent example proves, facts are no longer important and fantasy rules with opinions. What do I mean by that? Well, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia, said in a ruling recently that the U.S. Forest Service has "abdicated its responsibility to preserve national forest resources" when it granted the permit for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline to Dominion Energy, the pipeline’s lead developer."

Leaving that opinion there would have been smart, but then the Court added, "We trust the United States Forest Service to ‘speak for the trees, for the trees have no tongues.’ "

Now why did those three judges have to go there? That happens to be a direct quote from Dr. Seuss, found in "The Lorax." But fictional quotes have no place in federal court decisions, at least in my humble opinion. And using that fictional quote to slam the U.S. Forest Service as part of the Court’s decision is completely uncalled for.

* * *

And now for another dumb outdoor crook story. Well, actually there are three really dumb outdoor crooks involved in this tale, and lots of hunting violations too. Here, let me explain.

On Dec. 9, ECO Steven Farrand (Stuben Co.) received a complaint from a resident that reported hearing a gun shot (at night) and observing a car repeatedly driving up and down a road in the town of Woodhull. He responded immediately to find the complainant had already confronted Jeffrey Duell (from Couldersport, Penn.), who had been driving up and down the road. The ECO then located a second individual, Nathan Karns, 24, (also from Couldersport) walking down the road.

It seems that Duell had dropped Karns off to look for a deer the pair had shot with the use of the vehicle's headlights. Then, Duell drove up and down the road looking for a signal from Karns. But the signal was never given because Karns saw the complainant confront Duell.

Oops!

ECO Farrand was joined by ECO’s Jerrod Lomozik and Matthew Baker and the investigation really got rolling. A third suspect, Alex Nadjadi, 23, of Savona, Steuben County, was added for additional deer violations. In fact, these three yahoos have been charged with a total of 38 misdemeanor offenses for the illegal taking of eight deer, one New York Vehicle and Traffic Law misdemeanor, and one Criminal Possession of a Weapon misdemeanor.

The three ECOs determined that eight deer had been illegally shot after sunset with the aid of a motor vehicle on Saturday, Dec. 8, and Sunday, Dec. 9. They located the poached deer dispersed in four separate locations: a field in Woodhull, dropped on the roadside in Woodhull, in Nadjadi's possession, and in a barn in Allegany County.

Karns was arrested for 17 misdemeanor offenses and faces up to $41,000 in fines and/or up to 17 years in jail. Duell was arrested for 17 violations and faces up to $40,500 in fines and/or up to 16 years in jail. And Nadjadi was arrested for six violations and faces up to $15,000 in fines and/or up to 6 years in jail.

Do I hear three more oops and a gotcha?

