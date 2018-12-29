The Braves defeated the Lumberjacks, 8-1, which leads off our roundup of Saturday's local sports

The Canandaigua Academy Braves (6-3) hosted the North Tonawanda Lumberjacks on Saturday night and walked away with an 8-1 win.

Josh Fitzpatrick and Carter McWilliams each had hat tricks for the Braves. Fitzpatrick finished the game with three goals and two assists. McWilliams had three goals and one assist.

Evan Best and Anthony Holz had the remaining two goals for CA. Best also picked up an assist to secure the two-point game.

Caleb Meyer and Walker Meyer were both in net for the Braves in the win.

CA takes the ice again on Jan. 5, at home against Aquinas where they’ll look for its third-straight win.

Boys Basketball

Penfield 67, Canandaigua 45

The Braves (0-9) had strong contributions from senior guard Chris Kurowski and junior center Ryan Welch in Saturday’s game against the Patriots (2-6).

Kurowski had a team-high 19 points, while Welch had 16 points of his own.

Wrestling

Victor 42, Fairport 35

The Blue Devils went 5-0 at the Ahonen duals and defeated Fairport in the finals by a score of 42-35.

Victor also beat Williamson (71-15), Byron Bergen (81-3), and Eastridge (69-6).

Codey Jensen of Victor was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler for the lightweight division.