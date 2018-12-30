There are times when the intentions with wildlife are good, but the reality leaves the real world with some real challenges

Little or no snow, bone numbing cold, and winds that feel like they come straight from Siberia are taking their toll on my brain cells. I guess it’s just a reminder that this is the Finger Lakes region of New York, and it is almost January.

What else can we expect? So I guess I should just get on with this week’s column.

The amount of outdoor news pouring in is mind-boggling. And once again the amusement factor from the Law of Unintended Consequences (LUC) just keeps me in stitches. For just one example, take the common crow.

It is a noisy pest with feathers, smart beyond avian belief, that has few redeeming qualities and the bad habit of always leaving its "calling cards" behind for humans to wash or scrape off of cars and patios.

But urbanized humans with big hearts and small brains decided that crows needed more legal protection for their continued survival and happiness, so this undeserving species was added to the Migratory Bird Treaty Act list of protected species. It is now a non-game bird for which a hunting season is authorized, if that makes any sense.

Nobody seemed to understand that crows are very smart birds. And they have learned that roosting out in rural areas is extremely unsafe for their continued survival. Hunters, both human and avian, find them easy pickings in such surroundings. So in more recent years they changed their thousands of years old habits and moved to urban and suburban areas to find safer roosts.

Now, after around 40 years of protection, they are more numerous then ever. And they are causing major problems for countless cities, towns and villages all over their range, which is just about everywhere in the U.S. and Canada. And while wildlife officials might be able to scare them from one part of a city to another, there is no viable solution for reducing their roosting numbers down to more manageable tallies. Talk about urbanized madness!

Another incredible example of the LUC madness comes from another state where officials thought it would be a smart idea to restock elk. Just think of the boon to the local ecology for a reintroduced species and for the eco-tourism economy. So in 1997, several trap and transfers from other states took place, and within just 10 years a local elk herd of around 1,500 animals was established.

The little hamlet of Stoney Fork was right in the middle of the now booming elk habitat. And everyone there originally thought this was just the greatest idea. But apparently nobody considered about what would happen when elk were placed on ideal habitat, and with no natural predators to help keep their population in check.

Those state officials also failed to understand natural elk activities. While they are happy on summer graze high in the nearby mountains, during the winter they migrate to lower climes to wait out the colder months. And Stoney Fork turned out to be an ideal wintering area, complete with manicured lawns, lots of ornamental plants, and gardens chock full of unpicked fruits and lush flower beds.

Oh, and then there is the totally unexpected and unplanned for population increase. Since the 1990s, that 1,500 strong herd of elk has increased to well over 12,000 animals. And, there have been more than 1,000 elk-vehicle accidents so far, along with the destruction to ornamental plants and lawns that has reached the disaster point during the past several years.

Stoney Fork is not in Wyoming, Montana or Colorado. It is in rural Kentucky. And those mountain folk have a way of handling problems. Fortunately the state officials realized that trait, and quickly drew up regulations allowing local land-owners to harvest cow elk causing depredations.

The estimate is that around 830 cow elk have been removed so far, but that was not nearly enough. And elk are also smart critters.

The entire local herd moved off about 10 to 15 miles away, and are staying away for now. But the state officials have recently announced a cessation to this improvised culling operation. And the locals say "no-way." They fully realize that if they stop shooting, those elk will quickly return to Stoney Fork and cause more havoc.

The LUC never seems to fail. And what increases the quantity of chuckles is that Missouri, Virginia and Maryland are already in the process of starting their own resident elk herds. In fact, Kentucky has already traded captured elk from the Stoney Fork area to Missouri for some crappie (a fish species) and to Virginia for some trout. I guess fish are easier to control than elk.

So folks, if you want to view elk on your next vacation, just drive to Bell County, Kentucky and you will probably see quite a few.

* * *

And now for another triple outdoor dummy tale, and I still find it hard to believe this one. It seems two ECO’s were recently patrolling when they observed two men walking along the highway with fishing rods and tackle boxes. Upon questioning, both men admitted they had been fishing earlier. Neither had a valid fishing license in possession.

When asked if they were fishing with anyone else, one admitted his mother was with them, and she was still fishing at a well known pier nearby. Since these two were not actually observed while fishing, the officers gave them a verbal warning and left.

They went to the pier, talked with a woman who was the mother mentioned earlier, and quickly discovered she did not have a fishing license either. She stated she planned on purchasing one the next morning because "Honey’s" (a local bait dealer) was closed that day. The officers gave her a warning and a big break.

A short time later these officers were checking anglers along the Champlain Canal and observed the same three people in the act of fishing. Did they buy licenses yet? Nope. Did they try to use the same excuse that Honey’s was closed today? Yeah.

But it wasn’t until the three yahoos recognized the two officers that they realized the jig was up (pun intended).

