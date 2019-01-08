The Braves defeated the Blue Devils, 12-2, which leads off our roundup of Tuesday's local sports

The Canandaigua Academy Braves hockey team hosted the Brockport Blue Devils on Tuesday night and gave the home crowd a lot to cheer about, winning by a score of 12-2.

Carter McWilliams was all over the stat sheet with four goals and two assists. McWilliams’ big night earned him his 100th point of his high school career.

Evan Best also had two goals and two assists for the Braves. Matt McMullen picked up a goal and three helpers. Jake Dreisbach added a goal and an assist. Christian Cheney and Anthony Holz each had one goal.

Zach Dreisbach and Brycen Mirisoloff-Lynch both notched their first career varsity goals to round out the scoring for the Braves. Caleb Meyer was strong in net in the win.

CA’s currently riding a four-game winning streak and they’ll look to keep that going on Thursday night on the road against Batavia of Notre Dame.

Victor 6, Churchville-Chili 0

The Blue Devils (8-3) got a big game out of defenseman Josh Albert, who led the team with two goals.

Roman Czornobil, Jack McCandless, Lukas Miller, and James Tilley all scored for Victor. Pieter Bartelse was in between the pipes and posted a shutout.

Victor takes the ice again on Friday night at Salmon River.

Girls Basketball

Canandaigua 60, Webster Schroeder 45

The Braves improve to 8-3 on the season with Tuesday’s win over the Warriors.

CA’s high scorer was Killian Mahoney with 18 points. Taryn Kelley and Katie Stegall each had 14 points.

Victor 50, Churchville-Chili 42

Sam White of Victor (5-4) recorded a game-high 21 points and also added six steals. Chloe Whittier chipped in 13 points for the Blue Devils.

Churchville-Chili’s (3-6) leading scorer was sophomore Jordan Loewke with 16 points.

South Seneca 80, Naples 28

Logan Shaulis had a triple-double for South Seneca with 14 points, 10 assists, and 10 rebounds. Shaulis also added six steals and four blocks.

Autumn Kunes of Naples was the leading scorer on the night with her 26-point performance.

Red Jacket 72, Honeoye 26

Sara VanAken scored 23 points and McKenzie Schaertl scored 17 for the Indians.

For Honeoye, Lydia Hall scored 10 points.

Pal-Mac 50, Wilson 29

The Red Raiders improve to 7-2 on the season with its win over the Wildcats (2-12) on Tuesday.

The Smyth sisters led the way for Pal-Mac. Katie Smyth recorded a game-high 18 points, five assists, and three steals. Tatum Smyth tallied 16 points, six assists, and six rebounds.

Xandria Wilson-Flanders led the Wildcats with 13 points.

Marcus Whitman 39, Romulus 29

Maddie Ryan had 11 points, 4 rebounds, 5 blocks and 2 steals for the Wildcats while Emily Paddock had 10 points, 5 rebounds and 4 steals.

Aaliyah Beverly and Ari Beverly each scored six points for Whitman.

H-AC 37, Bloomfield 33

Jessica Sheehan led Bloomfield with 12 points and Carlie Layton scored eight.

For Harley-Allendale Columbia, Anna Thomas had 16 points, 6 rebounds and 7 steals while Amelia Gugino had seven points and nine rebounds.

Swimming

Pal-Mac 101, Clyde Savannah 69

The Red Raiders (8-3) had two double-winners in Alex Brychcy and Aidan Quinn. Brychcy won in the 200 Free (2:16:37) and in the dive (251:10). Quinn was a winner in the 100 Butterly (1:06:89) and the 100 Backstroke (1:07:13).

Ian Thompson picked up his first varsity win in the 500 Free (6:42:55) for Pal-Mac. Blake Rose was also a winner in the 100 Breaststroke (1:19:56).

Clyde Savannah’s winners were Skylar Lumadue in the 100 Free (59:62), Christopher Reed in the 50 Free (29:93), and Gavin Rhinehart in the 200 Medley (2:43:18).

Geneva-Waterloo 110, Midlakes 57

Dominic Fratto was a double-winner for Geneva-Waterloo. Fratto had the top time in the 100 Free (51:47) and the 200 Free (1:55:72).

Also for G-W, Christian Eveland won in the 500 Free (6:04:66), Tyler Snook won in the 100 Butterfly (1:04:98), and Christopher Woody won in the 100 Breaststroke (1:14:61).

David Alwardt was a double-winner for Midlakes in the 50 Free (24:49) and the 100 Backstroke (1:09:52). Andrew Schoenfelder was victorious in the 200 Medley (2:27:26) for the Screaming Eagles.

Boys Bowling

Marcus Whitman 5, Honeoye 0

Dom Mangiarelli and Zach Payne played a big part in the Wildcats’ victory. Mangiarelli rolled the high series (533) for the team and Payne had the high game (212).

Tristan Birdsall posted the high game (153) for the Bulldogs and Dylan Swingle had the high series (370).

Girls Bowling

Marcus Whitman 5, Honeoye 0

Zoelle Payne produced the high game (220) and high series (608) in route to Whitman’s win. Both of those scores are personal records for Payne.

Yahaira Perez had both the high game (131) and high series (363) for Honeoye.