Bloomfield graduate helps Flyers to 10-2-1 start plus more updates on local athletes in college

Nikolle Van Stralen isn’t leading the Nazareth College women’s hockey team in scoring. But the freshman forward isn’t exactly biding her time, either.

The Bloomfield graduate who played high school hockey with a combined team at Geneva has played in all 13 games for the Golden Flyers this season and has 8 points on 3 goals and 5 assists. One of those assists came in the Jan. 8 game against Oswego, which ended in a 1-1 tie.

Van Stralen scored her three goals in the month of November but is skating well, posting a plus/minus of plus-7 for the Golden Flyers (10-2-1).

She’s averaging just more than 3 shots per game and has been credited with 2 blocked shots for the Golden Flyers, who are at home for games against Neumann on Friday (6 p.m.) and Saturday (2 p.m.) at Bill Gray’s IcePlex.

Elsewhere …

Junior guard Kristen Simmons (Victor) has played in all 11 games this season for the Nazareth College women’s basketball team and is averaging 1.5 points. She’s also got 5 steals and 18 assists for the Golden Flyers, who are 7-4 and have won 3 straight and 4 of their last 5 … Also at Naz, freshman guard Sarah Simmons (Victor) has played in 7 games and has 3 steals … Junior forward Moriah Kunes (Naples) has scored 13 points in her last 3 games for the University of Rochester women’s basketball team, including a season-high of 8 in a Dec. 29 win against Oberlin. For the season, Kunes is averaging 1.5 points and has 2 blocks for the Yellowjackets (6-6) … Freshman forward Braelin Scott (Bloomfield) is averaging 2.1 points for the women’s basketball team at Fredonia State and is fifth on the team with 36 rebounds, an average of 4 per game. The Blue Devils are 6-5 and play at SUNY Geneseo on Jan. 22 … Senior outside hitter Collin Mahan (Victor) opened his men’s volleyball season at Loyola University at Chicago with 16 kills, 5 service points and 5 blocks in a Jan. 4 win over UC Irvine. For the season, Mahan leads the Ramblers with 21 kills and has 8 blocks. The Ramblers are 1-1 … Freshman guard Amelia Poole (Bloomfield) scored 5 points off the bench in a Jan. 5 win over Alfred State and is averaging 2.3 per game for the Wolves … Also at Keuka, sophomore guard Riley Record (Palmyra-Macedon) has scored in double figures in 2 straight games and 4 of her last 5. She scored 11 in a Jan. 7 win over Elmira and 10 in the win over Alfred State. Record is averaging 9.3 points for the Wolves, who are 7-3 and have won 5 of their last 6 games … Sophomore guard Jake DiSanto (Victor) has scored in 9 straight games for the SUNY Cortland men’s basketball team. He’s averaging 8.9 minutes and 3.4 points a game for the Red Dragons (10-2) ... SUNY Geneseo freshman diver Shelby Dobbertin (Marcus Whitman) finished 16th with a score of 316.35 in the 3-meter event at the Ithaca College Bomber Invitational on Dec. 2. Dobbertin and Geneseo return to the pool on Jan. 19 at home against Case Western Reserve ... Senior Dane Hoselton (Naples) finished ninth in the 200 backstroke (1:53.92) for Grove City College at the Calvin College Invitational on Dec. 1. Hoselton also swam the lead leg for Grove City's 200 medley relay team, which finished ninth. Hoselton and Grove City return to the pool after break on Jan. 19 at Gannon University ... Freshman Jackson Snaith (Marcus Whitman) finished 15th in the 200 freestyle (1:57.11) for the Fredonia State men's swimming team in session 3 of the Fredonia Invitational on Dec. 7. Snaith also finished 14th in the 500 free (5:25.13) in session 2

Let us know about area athletes playing sports in college so we can include regular updates here. Contact me at rchavez@messengerpostmedia.com.