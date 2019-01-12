The Bombers defeated the Bulldogs, 47-35, which leads off our roundup of Saturday's local sports

The Bloomfield Bombers were victorious on Saturday night, 47-35, as they hosted the Honeoye Bulldogs.

Bloomfield’s Devin Campbell was the game’s leading scorer. Campbell finished the night with 16 points and eight rebounds.

Alex Roach and Simon Wille each had 11 points for the Bombers. Roach also pulled in eight rebounds.

Top scorers for Honeoye were Tyler Rudolph with 12 points, Alex Jarosinski with eight, and Dom Trippi with seven.

Both teams are back in action on Jan. 15. Bloomfield is home against South Seneca and Honeoye travels to Naples.

Hockey

Massena 3, Victor 2

The Victor Blue Devils fell to Massena on Saturday in overtime, 3-2.

Defenseman Josh Albert and forward Cal Lambert scored the pair of goals for Victor. Pieter Bartelse made 34 saves in net.

The Blue Devils are now 9-4 on the season and will take the ice again on Jan. 15, at home against Canandaigua.

Friday

Boys Basketball

Naples 59, Red Jacket 53

The Naples Big Green (9-1, 7-1) won Friday night’s FL West showdown against the Red Jacket Indians (9-3, 6-2).

Senior guard Cole Rathbun led Naples with 21 points and fellow senior Nick Clearman finished the game with 15.

Red Jacket’s Chase Rizzo recorded a double-double on 21 points and 10 rebounds.

Midlakes 62, Penn Yan 50

Matt Mattoon posted a game-high 23 points for Midlakes (5-7, 2-4) and Ryan Spingler was the team’s next leading scorer with 10.

Connor Fingar led Penn Yan (6-6, 1-5) with 15 points.

Spencerport 65, Canandaigua 58

Spencerport had three players who scored in double figures. Cartier Jefferson had 12 points, Nick Thibeau had 11, and Patrick Uebelacker had 10.

Canandaigua’s Chris Kurowski was the game’s leading scorer with 26 points. Ryan Welch also had a strong game for the Braves with 16 points.

Girls Basketball

Midlakes 59, Penn Yan 47

The Screaming Eagles (11-0) stay perfect on the season following Friday night’s win over the Mustangs (4-7).

Alaina Forbes of Midlakes recorded a game-high 32 points, four steals, and three assists. Macy Kisner and Cara Walker had 12 points a piece behind Forbes.

Penn Yan’s high scorers were Ashley Sisson with 13 points, Peyton Comfort with 11, and Sierra Harrison with 10.

Pal-Mac 38, Wayne 25

The Red Raiders (8-2, 5-1) topped the Eagles (7-3, 4-2) on Friday in an important FL East battle.

Katie Smyth posted 14 points, four rebounds, and three steals for Pal-Mac. Tatum Smyth tallied 10 points and 13 rebounds, with all of her baskets coming in the final quarter.

Wayne was led by Alexa Gianzel’s nine points and Mia Wemesfelder’s seven.