Level 3 and Level 8 squads win their divisions at the Leatherstocking Invitational

Eagle Gymnastics teams from Canandaigua competed at the Leatherstocking Invitational in Utica on Jan. 12-13.

The Level 3 and Level 8 teams finished in first place in team scoring and the Level 5 team finished in third place.

Level 3

Child age group

Amelia Merz (Stanley) 1st place Floor (9.8), Bars (9.25) and AA (37.4), 2nd place Beam (9.3), 3rd place Vault (9.05).

Junior age group

Grace Rachunok (Farmington) 1st place AA (37.275), Vault (9.5) and Floor (9.775), 3rd place Bars (9.15), 6th place Beam (8.85).

Senior age group

Isabella Seeley (Bloomfield) 1st place AA (38.075), Vault (9.8) and Floor (9.65), 2nd place Beam (9.3), 3rd place Bars (9.325).

Vanessa Ludwig (Canandaigua) 1st place Bars (9.4), 2nd place AA (37.475), 3rd place Beam (9.15), Vault (9.4) and Floor (9.525).

Level 5

Junior Age group

Alex DiSanto (Savannah) 4th place Floor (9.075), 5th place Beam (9.1).

Senior age group

Kate Schrader (Victor) 1sr place Floor (9.2), 2nd place AA (35.25) and Bars (8.6), 4th place Vault (8.7), 5th place Beam (8.75).

Jordan Biery (Farmington) 2nd place Floor (9.2), 4th place AA (35.05), Bars (8.3), and Beam (8.9), 7th place Vault (8.65).

Ava Fratto (Canandaigua) 2nd place Beam (9.25), 3rd place AA (35.15) and Floor (9.15), 5th place Bars (8.1), 6th place Vault (8.65).

Hayley Smith (Canandaigua) 3rd place Bars (8.4), 6th place AA (34.175) and Beam (8.65), 7th place Floor (8.925).

Level 6

Child Age group

Morgan Clements (Victor) 4th place AA (37.25), Bars (9.4) and Beam (9.175), 6th place Floor (9.45) and Vault (9.225).

Level 7

Junior Age group

Delaney Gallahan (Canandaigua) 1st place AA (36.575) and Beam (9.575), 2nd place Floor (9.1), 3rd place Vault (8.95).

Senior Age group

Katherine Ergil (Geneva) 4th place Vault (9.15).

Sophia Damico (Victor) 1st place Bars (9.375), 3rd place AA (36.425) and Vault (9.175).

Level 8

Child Age group

Chloe Miller (Bloomfield) 1st place AA (37.275), Beam (9.5) and Floor (9.5), 2nd place Bars (9.325), 6th place Vault (8.95).

Addison Randolph (Newark) 5th place Beam (9,225), 6th place Floor (9.225).

Rose Kendrick (Geneva) 2nd place Beam (9.35), 6th place Bars (8.95).

Junior Age group

Julia Hannan (Victor) 2nd place Beam (9.2), 3rd place Floor (9.5), 5th place AA (36.475).

Mollie Haus (Canandaigua) 3rd place Bars (9.575), 6th place Beam (8.9).

Belle McKee (Canandaigua) 1st place Bars (9.7), and Floor (9.6), 3rd place Beam (9.15), 4th place AA (36.525).

Lauren Schrader (Victor) 5th place Vault (9.05).