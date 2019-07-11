I’m willing to bet the moment you read this verse you’ll be singing it before you’re done: ”... You take the good/You take the bad/You take them both/And there you have/The facts of life/The facts of life.”



The same might ring true for this one: ”... Hey baby, I hear the blues a-callin’/Tossed salad and scrambled eggs/Oh my mercy/And maybe I seem a bit confused/Yeah maybe, but I got you pegged! Ha Ha Ha Ha.”



What about these lyrics? “Tell me why, I love you like I do/Tell me who, can stop my heart as much as you/Tell me all your secrets and I’ll tell you most of mine/They say nobody’s perfect but that’s really true this time.”



And, who don’t know this little one? ”... So no one told life was going to be this way/Your job’s a joke/You’re broke/Your love life’s DOA/It’s like you’re always stuck in second gear/Well, it hasn’t been your day, your week, your month, or even your year.”



This one might be a little tougher. ”... There’s a new girl in town/With a brand new style/She was just passing through/But if things work out she’ gonna stay awhile.”



It’s funny the little things we remember, but when it becomes part of your life for so long, you do. TV theme songs are often as important as the TV shows they open. The themes above can instantly take you back.



The first is from “The Facts Of Life.” The second comes from “Frasier,” the third from “Mad About You.” The next one is the highly successful, “I’ll Be There For You,” from “Friends.” The song became a No. 1 Billboard smash for The Rembrandts.



The last one is, if I throw in the line ”Well, kiss my grits,” you’ll know it’s the theme to “Alice.”



So, why the walk down TV memory lane? Each of these sitcoms have development deals in the works to return to TV. How cool is that? Add to that “Designing Women,” and “Beverly Hills 90210″ is next with new shows later this summer.



We’ve enjoyed successful reboots of “Will & Grace” and “Roseanne,” which later became “The Connors.” We’ve seen reboots of “Dallas,” “Dynasty,” “Charmed” and “Murphy Brown.” For some reason, “Murphy Brown” failed to garner enough attention, although it did make me laugh.



Sources report “The Facts Of Life” will reunite Blair, Jo, Tootie and Natalie. They were a dream team when the show was a hit in the ’80s. But it’s going to take all of them to fill the shoes of Mrs. Garrett (the late Charlotte Rae). I hope they keep the show true to its original premise.



“Frasier” is one of my all-time faves. Sources say both Frasier and Niles will be a part of the reboot, but the radio show won’t. It looks like a private practice this time around.



“Mad About You” will be interesting, with both Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt returning. They would have to be grandparents by now for this to seem logical.



“Alice” is a biggie, too. Linda Lavin, who portrayed Alice, is said to be on-board. I could see this one being modernized and being a hit all over again.



But, “Friends” - this would be a dream come true for so many viewers, myself included. I’ll believe it when I see it, though. I can’t imagine this happening, but anything is possible. The chatter about the cast reuniting seems optimistic with Jennifer Anniston, Courtney Cox-Arquette, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer all showing interest in a return project.



What TV shows would you like to see make a comeback?

David T. Farr can be reached at farrboy@hotmail.com.