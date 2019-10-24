A new telebehavioral health program designed to improve access to health care making addiction treatment and mental health services accessible to homeless people via videoconferencing and email is the focus of a federally funded program at Rochester Institute of Technology.

The goal is to improve treatment outcomes for the underserved population by increasing the number of qualified clinical psychologists trained to deliver care via remote technology. RIT will train doctoral interns in its Priority Psychology Internship Program to work with clients at the House of Mercy homeless shelter in Monroe County.

The U.S. Graduate Psychology Education Program is funded by a $1.4 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The Priority Psychology Internship Program in RIT’s College of Health Sciences and Technology provides clinical and research experience for people who have earned their doctoral degrees in clinical psychology. Interns learn to administer Easton’s integrated approach to treating co-occurring addiction/substance abuse and domestic violence among male offenders.

Benefits of the Health and Human Services grant funding extend to RIT’s clinical partners — Rochester Regional Health, Hillside Children’s Home — where interns administer addiction treatment — and Coordinated Care Services Inc., where interns provide consultation and program evaluation.