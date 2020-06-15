Columns share an author’s personal perspective.



It is the beginning of June 2020, and there have already been over 106,000 deaths in the U.S., accounting for over 25% of the 370,000 deaths worldwide, despite the fact that the U.S. has just over 4% of the world’s population. Compare this to the combined totals of Australia, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, Taiwan plus Vietnam. The cumulative population of these six countries is about the same as the 330 million people who live in the U.S., however, there has only been a combined total of about 1,200 deaths in these countries. And although unemployment has risen in these countries, the unemployment rate is three to six times lower than the estimated 20% unemployment rate that has occurred in the U.S.



Why the huge differences? The U.S. federal government’s poor preparation for, and outright denial of, the pandemic (President Trump on Feb. 27: “And again, when you have 15 people, and the 15 within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero, that’s a pretty good job we’ve done.”) led to a delayed and haphazard response, allowing the virus to establish deep roots in our communities and to spread rampantly, leading to the length and extent of the present medical and financial crisis, as exemplified by the over 1.6 million SARS-CoV-2 infections in the U.S. and the 40 million Americans who have lost their jobs.



We cannot go back and correct the egregious lack of leadership we have had so far, including the advocacy for treatments which have been shown to be dangerous or even foolish (such as suggesting injecting disinfectant into someone’s body), but we can try to improve on things going forward.



Unfortunately, our federal government is still in denial, rushing to reopen without having a nationally coordinated plan, and still ignoring the experts who have noted that the only pathway to safely reopening our country is via test, trace and isolate. Without a coordinated, aggressive and broad strategy to test a large percentage of our population (not just focused on those with symptoms), then tracing to identify and test the contacts of those who test positive, followed by having those who are positive self-isolate to prevent further spread, the possibility of a second wave of infections or an unnecessary prolongation of the present situation is extremely high.



This is a worldwide pandemic, and pretending that what affects the rest of the world will not also affect us has already proven to be a lie. Yet our present administration is undermining our role in a coordinated global response to this pandemic by withdrawing from the World Health Organization.



We need to heed the advice of experts. We need to prepare to be able to quickly and broadly administer vaccinations to our citizens as soon as a safe and efficacious vaccine is developed, and we need to allow the experts and the scientific facts, not wishful thinking, to guide us as to when such a vaccine is available. We need a nationally coordinated plan to test, trace and isolate, as well as to coordinate resources, including personal protective equipment.



We need those that govern us to put their egos and arrogance aside and to listen to the experts present and past, including those who helped develop a pandemic response playbook that has so far been ignored. We also need to stop the gamesmanship and foolishness which has proposed or already cut budgets, and even the existence of, critical federal agencies such as the Centers for Disease Control, the National Security Council’s pandemic response team, the Complex Crisis Fund, etc.



Despite the prior delays and ineptitude that has increased the suffering of Americans, we are not prevented from taking thoughtful and science-based action now. Please call your political representatives and ask them to put politics aside and to allow science and scientists to guide us.



