Laura Ferris, of Victor, recently received a $38,880 Excellence in Education Scholarship to study computer science at Alfred State. Ferris is slated to graduate from Our Lady of Mercy High School in 2019.

Ashlyn McCowan Perez, of Victor, was named to the fall 2018 dean’s academic honor roll at Baylor University in Texas. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 semester hours and earn a minimum 3.7 GPA.

Andrew Alvermann, of Victor, was named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Bucknell University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Jack Broderick, Kristen Goebel and Ana Witkowski, of Victor, were named presidential scholars for the fall 2018 semester at Clarkson University in Potsdam. To be eligible, students must carry at least 14 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.8 GPA.

George Heltz and Skylar VanBortel, of Victor, were named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Clarkson University in Potsdam. Heltz majors in mechanical engineering. VanBortel majors in biology.

Carrah McAlees, of Victor, was named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at St. John Fisher College in Pittsford. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA for the semester. McAlees is a sophomore nursing major.