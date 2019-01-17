The Butler/Till Media Agency has announced 142 new full-time jobs with the support of Imagine Monroe.

ROCHESTER — The Butler/Till Media Agency has announced 142 new full time jobs with the support of Imagine Monroe.

Bulter/Till media is a full-service media planning and operates out of Eagles Landing Business Park in the Town of Henrietta and occupies over 22,000 square feet. Due to continued growth in the company, Butler/Till is proposing to expand to an additional 7,000 square feet and will be investing $521,275 in wiring/cabling, IT equipment, networking switches, office equipment and furniture. Butler/Till was approved for a sales tax exemption on purchases.

“Working with Butler/Till Media Services, Imagine Monroe will be helping to secure over 140 more jobs for our neighbors,” said Dinolfo. “The continued growth of exciting local companies like Butler/Till is a great sign that Monroe County is open for business now more than ever before. I thank the many successful employers of all shapes and sizes who partnered with Imagine Monroe to grow nearly 1,000 new jobs and retain almost 2,000 existing jobs in Monroe County last year alone.”

Dinolfo recently announced the year-end results of Imagine Monroe’s economic development efforts. For the 2018 calendar year, Imagine Monroe approved 43 total projects that will directly result in the creation of 967 jobs, retention of 1,991 jobs, and attraction of $398.9 million in private investment in Monroe County.