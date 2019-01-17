Impact Theatre and the In Your Face players will present “The Hitchhiker’s Decree” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 17 at The Carlson Club, 50 Carlson Road, Rochester.

A grieving couple will discover there are mysteries in the universe that require faith to believe. The Jazzy Blues Man, a.k.a. Doug Smith, will accompany the show intended for ages 18 and older.

Parking is available across from the club. Drinks will be served before and during the performance.

Admission is free; reservations are recommended. Call (315) 597-3553 or visit impactdrama.com for information.