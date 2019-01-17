The following programs will be offered at Irondequoit Public Library, 1290 Titus Ave. For more information or to register, visit irondequoitlibrary.org or call (585) 336-6060.

Adult programs

Saturday Matinee Film Series: 1 p.m. on Jan. 19. Be astounded by movie selections every month on the big screen. Call (585) 336-6060 for this month’s movie selection. No registration required.

Turning 65 & Medicare presented by T65&Beyond: 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 19. Learn about Medicare; who needs to apply, when and how to apply, and how to avoid penalties. No plan specific information will be discussed. Registration is required.

Teen programs

Role Playing Games for Teens: 11 a.m. on Jan. 19. For ages 13-18. Each month will feature a new role-playing game like “Deadlands” or “Call of Cthulhu.” Registration is required.

Children’s programs

Winter Storytime: 11:15 a.m. on Jan. 19. For ages 3-7 with a caregiver. Join for stories and a craft celebrating winter. Registration is preferred, but not required.