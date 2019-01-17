Chili Public Library, 3333 Chili Ave., Rochester, will host the following programs.

Simply Stories: 10 a.m. Jan. 17. For all ages.

Science Club: 6 p.m. Jan. 17. For all ages. The group will explore all things science.

Essential Oils with Emily Bennett: 2 p.m. Jan. 19. Attendees will learn how to use essential oils efficiently and safely, and can smell and sample some oils during the session. Q&A to follow. Registration required.

Library closed: Jan. 21. The library will close in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Preschool Pals: 10 a.m. Jan. 22. For ages 4-5 with an adult. The program includes stories, songs and a craft.

Babies and Books: 10:30 a.m. Jan. 22. For ages 24 months and younger with an adult.

Friends of the Chili Public Library: 6 p.m. Jan. 22. Open to the public.

Teen Friends: 6 p.m. Jan. 22. For ages 13-21. Teens can participate in discussions, earn volunteer hours and eat snacks.

Teens Together: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 22. For ages 13-18. This group provides a safe place for teens to hang out, support each other, discuss issues related to sexual orientation and gender identity and expression, and work to end homophobia and transphobia.

Code Lab: 6 p.m. Jan. 23. For ages 10-14. Attendees will discover their skills in coding learning programs in Scratch and Python. Registration required.

Organic Gardening with the Cornell Cooperative Master Gardeners: 7 p.m. Jan. 23. Sponsored by the Lions Club of Chili. Registration required.

Simply Stories: 10 a.m. Jan. 24. For all ages.

Makerspace Open Hours: 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 24. For all ages. Attendees can explore what the library’s “Make a Story” makerspace has to offer.

Creative Writing Club: 6:30 p.m. Jan. 24. The interactive group is focused on nurturing one another’s creative writing efforts. Participants include already-published authors, as well as those eager to write more and perhaps get published themselves. Instructional content will be offered in each session, but the main focus will be on hearing and critiquing each other’s writing products. The group will meet on the fourth Thursdays of every other month.

Upcoming

Teens Who Brunch: 10:30 a.m. Jan. 26. For ages 13-18. Participants will enjoy a new brunch food each month. Registration required.

Self Defense with Chelsea Zerillo: 7 p.m. Jan. 30. This session is designed to increase participants’ awareness and problem-solve scenarios of concern today. Wear comfortable clothing. Registration required.

African Drumming with Mayukwa Kashiwa: 10 a.m. Feb. 2. For families. Kashiwa will share his knowledge of African drums and culture. Registration required.

Call (585) 889-2200 or visit chililibrary.org for information.

Gates Public Library, 902 Elmgrove Road, Rochester, will host the following programs.

Winter Wonderland: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17. For ages 2-6 with caregivers. The program will include winter stories and crafts. Families welcome. Registration required.

Story Time Yoga: 10 to 10:30 a.m. Jan. 18. For ages 1-5 with a caregiver. Children will hear stories while stretching and strengthening their bodies. Stories will inspire children’s minds as their bodies are busy supporting them.

The Science of Breadmaking: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 19. Jeffory McLean will explore the discovery, development and refinement of the “staff of life.” Attendees will learn what happens when bread is created, and make their own loaf and sourdough starter. Registration required.

Library closed: Jan. 21. The library will close in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. It will reopen at 9 a.m. Jan. 22.

Story Time with Hannah: 10:15 to 11 a.m. Jan. 22. For ages 2-5 with a caregiver. The program includes stories, songs, circle games, a snack, fingerplays and toys.

Time for Tots: 10:15 a.m. Jan. 23. For ages 1-5 with a caregiver. The program is comprised of 40 minutes of free play with toys, followed by 20 minutes of story time.

Wardrobe Makeover: 6 to 7 p.m. and 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 23. The classes will explore “How to Create a Capsule Wardrobe” and “How to Dress for Your Body Shape.” Registration required.

Children’s Services Focus Group: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 24. For Gates residents who have children participate in Children’s Services programs. This focus group of parents and caregivers aid in long-range planning. A program for children will be available. For information: (585) 247-6446.

Fairy Tale Friday: 10:15 to 11 a.m. Jan. 25. For ages 2-6 with a caregiver. The program will include various versions of fairy tales, songs, crafts and snacks.

Upcoming

Writing to Heal: 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 26. Open to anyone dealing with life-changing issues, regardless of readiness to write. The program will cover writing exercises and skills to help writers know themselves better, and help restore their physical and emotional health. Attendees will learn about research on how telling stories in a certain way produces positive changes physically, restores emotional well-being and clears the mind. Registration required.

Call (585) 247-6446 or visit gateslibrary.org for information.