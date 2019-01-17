The Burroughs Audubon Nature Club will host Greg Cunningham for a program about penguins at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 8 at The Clover Center, 1101 Clover St., Rochester.

Cunningham will explain how birds use smell to find food and identify each other. He did research with king penguins on the sub-Antarctic island of Kerguelen, and will provide a glimpse into living with thousands of them.

Call (585) 425-7293 or visit facebook.com/banc.roc for information.