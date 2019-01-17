Monroe County Sheriff's Office won a $250K grant for a treatment facility inside the jail to help inmates fight addiction so when they are released they are less likely to re-offend.

MONROE COUNTY — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announce the receipt of a $262,000 grant from the University of Baltimore to treat alcohol and opioid addicted inmates.

The Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) program combines behavioral therapy and FDA-approved medications in combination with counseling. The program is offered to male and female inmates on a voluntary basis. The jail is slotted with 53 beds for males and 20 beds for females.

“From the beginning, I vowed to approach the opioid epidemic head-on,” said Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter, "The addition of the MAT (medication-assisted treatment) unites inside the Monroe County Jail is another significant step. It focuses on recovery, an important part of a three-pronged approach that also includes intense enforcement and education.”

The Sheriff’s Office contracted medical provider, PrimeCare Medical, to oversee the screening and medical treatment of inmates while they are in the program. They will also proved a transitional coordinator to help prevent relapses upon the inmates release.

“We know that opioid addiction is a disease and Medication -Assisted Treatment is critical in breaking the often fatal cycle of overdose and relapse, said Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo. “Thank you to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and all other community partners who have joined together to save lives in our community.”

Monroe County was one of 12 agencies across the nation to receive the funding, 60 agencies applied.