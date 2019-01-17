Victor soldier re-enlists with state National Guard

Spc. Thomas Biviano, of Victor, recently re-enlisted to continue service with the New York Army National Guard.

Biviano serves with the Headquarters and Support Company, 204th Engineer Battalion.

“The most important Army asset we have is the individual soldier,” said Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general. “The dedication, skills and leadership traits they bring to our community and their employers are invaluable. By choosing to stay in the Army National Guard, they directly contribute to our nation's security and to the governor's ability to respond to disasters.”

Mengel Metzger Barr promotes Farmington resident

Mengel Metzger Barr & Co. LLP recently promoted Kristina Stamatis, of Farmington, to partner.

Stamatis will be responsible for the growing Canandaigua office, which she has led since 2014. She will serve on the agribusiness and tax management committees, and will contribute to the strategic and operational management of the accounting firm.

Stamatis, who has over 12 years of experience in the industry, provides accounting services to businesses throughout the Finger Lakes. Her clients include closely held businesses, multi-state corporations, nonprofit organizations and high net worth individuals.