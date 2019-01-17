The Rochester Area Vegan Society will host Byron Rubin and Sandy Rubin for “Food, Cancer and the Gut Microbiome” at 7 p.m. on Feb. 17 at Brighton Town Park Lodge, 777 Westfall Road, Rochester.
A vegan dinner will start at 5:30 p.m. Attendees should bring a dish to serve a crowd, as well as their own serving utensils and place settings. Call (585) 234-8750 for assistance, if needed.
Admission is free for RAVS members, $3 for the general public. Visit rochesterveg.org for information.
