The Rochester Museum and Science Center is celebrating the reopening of its Strasenburgh Planetarium, 663 East Ave., on Jan. 19-20 after a three-month renovation with photo opportunities and free late-night telescope viewings.

The centerpiece of the planetarium is its Digistar 6 full-dome projection system, which RMSC will show off in “Outer Space to Inner Space.” Strasenburgh’s popular show “The Sky Tonight” will be recreated using the updated technology to take audiences on a tour of stars, constellations and planets.

RMSC will celebrate the total lunar eclipse visible on Jan. 20 with a late-night telescope viewing, weather permitting, and eclipse-related activities and experiences.

