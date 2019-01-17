In addition to his work in Geneseo schools, Austin Pratt was under contract in the Midlakes and Bloomfield school districts.

The case against an athletic trainer for the Geneseo Central School District who is charged with rape is moving forward.

The Geneseo Village Court confirms Austin Pratt's case has been waived to a grand jury.

Pratt is accused of having a sexual relationship with an underage student off of school property.

He is charged with rape, criminal sex act and endangering the welfare of a child.