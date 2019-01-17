The following programs will be offered at Webster Public Library, 980 Ridge Road. For more information or to register visit websterlibrary.org or call (585) 872-7075.

Children’s Programs

Family BINGO!: 1 to 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 21, Webster Public Library, 980 Ridge Road, Webster. Free. Call (585)872-7075 ext. 3 or visit websterlibrary.org for more information.

PJ Storytime: 7 to 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 21, Webster Public Library, 980 Ridge Road, Webster. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Free. Call (585)872-7075, ext. 3, or visit websterlibrary.org for more information.

Homeschool Hour: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 22, In the Storytime room at Webster Public Library, 980 Ridge Road, Webster. Free. Call (585) 872-7075, ext. 3, or visit websterlibrary.org for more information.

Adult Programs

Monthly Movie Matinee: 1:15 to 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 22, Webster Public Library, 980 Ridge Road, Webster. This month’s movie is Ziegfeld Girl (1941). Free. Call (585) 872-7075, ext. 3, or visit websterlibrary.org for more information.

AARP Driver Safety Class: 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 25, Webster Public Library, 980 Ridge Road, Webster. To be eligible for your insurance discount and/or DMV point reduction, attendees must bring their driver’s license! This is a full day class. Lunch will not be provided. Registration required. Tickets start at $20 for AARP members and $25 for nonmembers. No cash will be accepted only checks made payable to AARP. Call (585) 872-7075, ext. 3, or visit websterlibrary.org for more information.

Introduction to Monoprints: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 30, Webster Public Library, 980 Ridge Road, Webster. Webster resident, Claudia Mejia-Willett will explain the process of creating Monoprints. Attendees will learn what materials are used for printing, how Monoprints are made and what differentiates a Monoprint from other types of print methods. The presentation will be conducted in front of the art gallery wall of the library where Claudia’s creations are currently displayed. Free. Registration required. Call (585) 872-7075, ext. 3, or visit websterlibrary.org for more information.

All ages

National Puzzle Day — Jigsaw Puzzle Exchange: all day on Jan. 29, Webster Public Library, 980 Ridge Road, Webster. Fun puzzling activities to celebrate National Puzzle Day. A jigsaw puzzle exchange will occur all day long. Multiple exchanges welcome. Free. Call (585)872-7075, ext. 3, or visit websterlibrary.org for more information.