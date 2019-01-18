Six and a half feet tall. Twenty-two and a half feet long and 40,320 pieces but one man from Albion is up to the challenge.

A mission is underway in an Albion home to complete one of the world's largest puzzles.

Six and a half feet tall. Twenty-two and a half feet long.

No matter how you say it, the 40,320-piece puzzle by Ravensburger is huge.

In fact, the puzzle owns the Guinness World Record for the largest commercially available puzzle and is promised to be a challenge.

The puzzle's producer estimates it will take 600 hours to complete.

For Garland Miller, he accepts the challenge.

"It's better than watching TV," said Miller from his home in Albion.

The 93 year old sat at his puzzle table, custom made for him by his youngest son.

"93…. I don't know where the years have gone to. They just go so fast…. and I said 'what the heck, 93 years went so fast, I might as well make it another seven years and make it to 100,'" laughed Miller.

The WWII veteran has completed multiple puzzles; ranging from 500 to 9,000 pieces.

After that 9,000-piece beast, he asked his daughter-in-law to find out what the world's largest puzzle would be.

So, she googled it.

The search brought her to Ravensburger, a German company which produces a puzzle called Memorable Disney Moments. It includes ten panels with scenes from Fantasia to The Lion King.

Then, she ordered it off Amazon.

Miller was excited about the puzzle's theme, seeing Snow White in the former Rialto Theater in Albion back in 1937 when it was first released.

Eighty-two years later, it remains one of his favorite movies.

"They didn't have all the technology they have for this fantastic stuff today that they have for all these movies. It was done by hand, the hard way," Miller said between puzzle pieces.

The Snow White panel was the first piece of the puzzle he tackled; starting in September and finishing before Christmas.

On Thursday, he was working on the connecting panel which features Mickey Mouse in Fantasia. That panel itself includes 4,032 pieces and measures four and a half feet long and just over three feet deep.

The family predicts it could take two years to complete. For Miller, it isn't about the finished piece but the journey in getting every segment pieced together.

He has a special process for organizing based off shapes and colors, special tools, and special lingo.

While his daughter-in-law often lends a helping hand, and extra eyes, Miller's puzzle partner is his cat Miss Kitty, who is often sitting nearby 'supervising' the puzzling process.

The family doesn't have a wall big enough once the puzzle is completed. Instead, they have plans to display it in a public building for others to enjoy.