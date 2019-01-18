The Brighton Chamber of Commerce held its annual members meeting on Jan. 9 at The Gables at Brighton.

Chamber President Nelson Lopatin provided the annual review of 2018 and a look forward to 2019 growth and activities.

Lopatin reported at the meeting that 2018 was a year filled with numerous opportunities for members to establish and build new business relationships at monthly business after hours and First Friday Business Before Hours networking events, annual awards luncheon, ribbon cuttings for new businesses and community events including the Brighton Chamber July 4th 5K race and the Chamber Tent Village at the Brighton Community Homecoming Celebration.

Keynote speaker was Kent Gardner, principal and chief economist with the Center for Governmental Research, who spoke on the topic of “Healthcare in Wonderland: Single Payer For New York?”

Officers for 2019 were elected — president, Nelson Lopatin; vice president, Kelly Bagnaschi (Northwest Bank); treasurer, Will Head; and CPA, secretary, Beth Sears (Workplace Communications).