“The Phenomenon of Healing: The World Wide Activities of the Bruno Groening Circle of Friends” will be screened from 12:30-6:30 p.m. on May 18 and Nov. 2 at The Clover Center for Arts and Spirituality Conference Room, 1101 Clover St.

Admission is free. Donations are encouraged.

Due to the healings, Bruno Groening made headlines around the world in the 1950s. When he died in 1959, many believed that this phenomenon had ended. But on the contrary, people on all continents are attaining the help and healing because of the teaching of Bruno Groening.

In 1979, Grete Hausler founded the Bruno Groening Circle of Friends. Even though initially there were only a handful of friends, the Bruno Groening Circle of Friends has grown into one of the larger organizations worldwide for help and healing on the spiritual path. More than 13,000 voluntary helpers tirelessly assist.

Doctors and other health care professionals of the Medical Scientific Group of the Bruno Groening Circle of Friends give lectures worldwide and upon request by many universities. In 2013 in New York, the Bruno Groening Circle of Friends was awarded a Peace Pole by the World Peace Prayer Society, which is affiliated with the U.N.

This film documents events that happened after 1959. Viewers learn how the work of Bruno Groening developed after his passing and of the extent of help and healing on the spiritual path that is happening today — irrespective of religious affiliation, skin color and culture.

This event is sponsored by the Rochester Community of the Bruno Groening Circle of Friends. Contact Bob Brown at (585) 248-0690 or RBrown16@protonmail.com, and Luc Watelet at (585) 737-6848 or lucwatelet@gmail.com and Nanci DeLeo at (585) 703-6695.or mailto:intheflow22@rochester.rr.com.

Visit bruno-groening-film.org or bruno-groening.org/en for more information.