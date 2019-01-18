Here's your weekend forecast from our news partner, News10NBC's weather team:
WEEKEND FORECAST:
Friday
Hi: 33° | Lo: 25°
Precipitation: 60% | Wind: WNW at 9mph
Today: Morning light snow then mostly cloudy. Coating to an inch or so. Tonight: Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low around 15F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Snow likely
Saturday
Hi: 17° | Lo: 10°
Precipitation: 90% | Wind: NE at 7mph
Yellow Alert Day, Snow increasing during the afternoon. Heavy snow at night with significant accumulations.
Snow showers possible
Sunday
Hi: 14° | Lo: 8°
Precipitation: 100% | Wind: NNW at 12mph
Red Alert Day: Snow, heavy at times and windblown. Snowfall over a foot likely.