Patients on the east side of town who need orthopedic and sports medicine services have a new option close to home.

Rochester Regional Health added a sports medicine surgeon and a provider for non-surgical sports medicine and concussion care to its existing medical offices at 77 Sully’s Trail. The facility also houses Perinton Primary Care, pharmacy services and lab services.

“This office opening marks Rochester Regional Health’s continued investment in its Sully’s Trail location,” said Greg Wollschleger, senior director, orthopedics. “The Perinton community has not historically had any convenient orthopedic service locations for patients. Opening a location that is close to home for many people supports our belief that you should not need to travel far for excellent health care.”

The new location was marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony with employees and members of the community. The site began to welcome orthopedic patients in December.