The Greece Regional Chamber of Commerce will host a health and home expo from 9 a.m. to noon on Feb. 23 at the Northwest Family YMCA, 730 Long Pond Road, Rochester.

Exhibitors and vendors will showcase their products and services related to health and better living. The expo will include giveaways, drawings and activities for kids.

The Chamber hosts this event to provide businesses and organizations throughout the region in the health and home industries an opportunity to share their knowledge and expertise, as well as promote their goods and services to the community.

“The Greece Regional Chamber has partnered with area businesses and nonprofits that play a role in supporting both health and home to inspire us to enhance and improve various aspects of our personal lives,” said Sarah Lentini, president and CEO. “The link between our society’s better health and community development is a strong one. Healthy families with a strong, positive experience of day-to-day living build strong, viable communities. Ultimately, our ability to develop and sustain happy and healthy households will be the foundation of our regional growth and prosperity.”

Admission and parking are free. Opportunities for businesses to exhibit, sponsor and advertise are available. Call (585) 227-7272 for information.