Webster Central School District will host national speaker Steve Garton, of Common Sense Media, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 5 at Willink Middle School, 900 Publishers Parkway.

Parents are invited to join in learning about how kids and teens are using media and technology to create, consume, communicate and learn; the impact of media and technology on kids’ health and development; how to guide kids in making safe and respectful digital choices; how to better understand, engage and communicate with kids about their use of media and technology; and what Webster CSD is doing to promote safe and effective use of technology.

Garton is a senior manager for Common Sense Privacy. He supports school districts like Webster CSD with professional development planning, program monitoring, student assessment and communication across stakeholder groups. Garton has been a classroom teacher and tech coordinator at the local, county, and state level. His most recent publications are the “2018 State of EdTech Security Survey” and “Privacy in the Classroom: Why Should I Care?”

Prior to joining Common Sense, Garton was coordinator of educational technology for the Maine Department of Education. While there, he led the professional development programs for the Maine Learning Technology Initiative, the state’s 1-to-1 program that supported over 12,000 teachers and administrators. As a member of the department’s leadership team, he provided policy support and leadership. Common Sense Media is the leading independent nonprofit organization of media and technology. They strive to empower parents, teachers and policymakers by providing unbiased information, trusted advice and innovative tools to help them harness the power of media and technology as a positive force in all students’ lives.

Garton’s presentation will take advantage of Common Sense’s arsenal of resources parents can use to better understand kids’ media and technology use and to guide them through it.