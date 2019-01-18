The Penfield Symphony Orchestra, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to enriching the Rochester community for over 60 years, will present “A Sweet for the Sweet,” the third concert of its 63rd season.

The concert will feature Bernstein’s “Overture to Candide,” William Grant Still’s “Poem for Orchestra,” Hanson’s Symphony No. 2 in D-flat major, and Grofé’s “Grand Canyon Suite.” It will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 25 at the Penfield High School Auditorium, 25 High School Drive.

Tickets can be purchased at penfieldsymphony.org; by phone at (585) 872-0774; at all area Wegmans; the Penfield Recreation Department, 1985 Baird Road; Canandaigua National Bank (Penfield Branch), 1816 Penfield Road; and at the door on the night of the concert.

Tickets cost $15 for adults and $12 for senior citizens, 60 and older For students of any age with a student ID, tickets are free.

“Overture to Candide” is an energetic reworking of the stage show’s best tunes, which Bernstein rescored for full orchestra. It has become his most popular orchestral work. Often referred to as the “dean” of African-American composers, William Grant Still wrote “Poem for Orchestra” during World War II to imagine the world’s rebirth of spirituality after desolate times, journeying from darkness into light. Howard Hanson was the Eastman School of Music’s director for 40 years, and his lyrical Symphony No. 2, “Romantic,” traces its roots to the 19th century European traditions of melody and harmony. Grofé’s “Grand Canyon Suite” uses orchestral instruments to evoke the natural sounds he’d heard on a visit to this “world wonder”; the woodwinds imitate birds, and the trumpets sound like crickets.

Visit penfieldsymphony.org for more information.