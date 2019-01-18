Tennessee Williams’ Pulitzer Prize-winning drama, “A Streetcar Named Desire,” will come to life at the School of the Arts, 45 Prince St., Rochester, at 7 p.m. on Feb. 8-9 and 2 p.m. on Feb. 9.

“Streetcar” is considered to be Williams’ most significant work. It tells the story of Blanche DuBois, a fragile and fading Southern belle who is desperate for someplace in the world to call her own.

Blanche arrives at the home of her sister, Stella, and her husband, Stanley, where her presence leads to conflict in her sister’s already volatile marriage. Once the truth about Blanche’s past is revealed, the resulting confrontation with Stanley that will forever change their lives.

“‘Streetcar’ is undeniably one of the most powerful plays of our time,” director Luke Fellows said. “It shines a mirror on the human condition and its themes are as relevant today as they were when Williams wrote the play more than 70 years ago. Domestic violence, substance abuse, codependency and mental illness are damaging ills that must be examined to be understood, and understood to be healed. These are universal disorders affecting families everywhere.”

The play premiered on Broadway in 1947. Its 1951 film adaptation starring Marlon Brando won four Academy awards.

Other members of the artistic team include George Comes, lighting design; Edward Myers Jr., set design; Kathryn Rebholz, props manager; Rick Rizzo, technical director; Michelle Sapere, sound design; and Diane Spacher, costume design.

“A Streetcar Named Desire” is not recommended for children ages 12 and younger. Tickets cost $10 for adults, $8 for students and seniors.

Call (585) 324-3535 or visit rcsdk12.org/sota for information.