The Genesee Transportation Council is accepting public comments on its draft 2019-20 Unified Planning Work Program document through Feb. 12.

The draft is a compilation of federally funded transportation planning activities that will be progressed during the 2019-20 fiscal year by GTC staff, its member agencies and other jurisdictions in the nine-county Genesee-Finger Lakes region.

Paper copies are available at the GTC and Rochester Central Library, 115 South Ave.

Send comments to upwp@gtcmpo.org or Genesee Transportation Council, 50 W. Main St., Suite 8112, Rochester, New York, 14614. Call (585) 232-6240 or visit gtcmpo.org for information.