The New York Museum of Transportation continues its WinterFun 2019 series with a presentation by museum Trustee Nancy Uffindell on connections between the Erie Canal and Rochester’s Mount Hope Cemetery.

Uffindell’s talk will take place at noon on Jan. 27 at The Transportation museum located at 6393 E. River Road. The presentation is free with the family friendly admission of $4 adults and $3 for youths age 3-12.

The Erie Canal made Rochester America’s first boom town. Mount Hope Cemetery is the permanent residence of early boatyard owners, boat builders, basin proprietors, bridge builders, surveyors, tool makers and others who comprise the Rochester connection to the waterway.

Uffindell will share her research that made possible the cemetery’s listing on the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor.

The trolley cars, steam locomotives and fire trucks at the New York Museum of Transportation will all illustrate transportation history in “hands-on” fashion. An exhibit of the Midtown Plaza Monorail is the museum’s newest vehicle for telling the area’s transportation story.

The museum is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

Visit nymtmuseum.org or call (585) 533-1113 for information.