Willink Middle School, 900 Publishers Parkway, Webster, will present “The Wizard of Oz” ay 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 1 and at 1 and 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 2.

Dorothy — played by Daniella Gibson — a young girl living on a Kansas farm, dreams of escaping her mundane life. The family’s neighbor threatens to impound Dorothy’s dog, Toto — Jocelyn Herrle — so Dorothy and Toto run away. A cyclone hits, and Dorothy and Toto are transported to Oz.

In Oz, Dorothy meets Glinda — Shanna Smith — the Good Witch of the North, who informs her that her house landed upon the Wicked Witch of the East, killing her. The Munchkins celebrate and hail Dorothy as their heroine. But the celebration is interrupted when the Wicked Witch of the West — Evelyn Fellows — appears. Unable to reclaim her sister’s enchanted ruby slippers, which have magically transferred to Dorothy’s feet, the witch vows to avenge her sister and vanishes. Dorothy, seeking a way back home, sets off to see the Wizard of Oz — Martina Nicolay.

Along the way, Dorothy meets three new friends: the Scarecrow, played by Trevor Heaphy; the Tinman, Marcello Servanti; and the Cowardly Lion, Ryley Norton. They each lack a crucial characteristic, or so they think. Together, the four new companions make their way toward Oz in hopes of obtaining their true heart’s desire while battling the Wicked Witch, her Flying Monkeys, and dancing Jitterbugs along the way.

Willink’s “The Wizard of Oz” features a crew of more than 100 sixth-, seventh-, and eighth-graders.

Tickets are $9 per adult and $6 for students and senior citizens. Visit sites.google.com/webstercsd.org/wlnk-willnk-drama-club to purchase tickets.