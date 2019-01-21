Lifetime Assistance Inc. will open registration for its 20th annual Airport Games on Feb. 1.

The fundraising event — set for June 15 — will include the USAirports 5K Run/Walk, Flower City CrossFit 5K, Kids Fun Run and Wegmans Mobile Zoo, as well as food trucks and an inflatable obstacle course.

The games will take place at USAirports, 1299 Scottsville Road, Rochester.

Lifetime hopes to raise $140,000 at this year’s event to support its services, which include health and wellness programs, educational advancements opportunities, technology, adaptive life and transfer equipment, and Special Olympics training. Last year’s event raised more than $115,000.

Registration costs $15 for the CrossFit 5K and 5K Run/Walk, which start at 8:30 a.m. and 9:15 a.m., respectively, and $5 for the Kids Fun Run at 10:15 a.m. These early-bird rates are available through April 1.

Visit bit.ly/2U4RK25 for information.