The Friends of Mount Hope Cemetery recently released “Beyond These Gates: Mountains of Hope in Rochester’s African-American History” by Marilyn S. Nolte and Verdis Robinson.

The 95-page book covers the lives and accomplishments of African-American individuals interred in Mount Hope Cemetery. Each portrait seeks to provide an understanding of earlier times and allow new consideration of past challenges as they relate to modern times.

Proceeds from the book will support the Friends of Mount Hope Cemetery. Call (585) 621-3529 or email m91243@aol.com for information.