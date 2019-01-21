St. Thomas’ Episcopal Church will host a charity dinner, dance and silent auction on Feb. 2 to help fund the $30,000 operational budget needed to send students to Summer Learning Enrichment to Achieve Potential at West Irondequoit.
The six-week Summer LEAP program is designed to keep low-income children academically, socially and emotionally engaged during the summer. The church was able to send two classrooms of 34 rising first-graders in 2018.
Tickets cost $50 per person, or $75 for patrons. Send checks and contact information to St. Thomas’ Episcopal Church, 2000 Highland Ave., Rochester, New York, 14618.
Charity dinner to fund LEAP tuition
