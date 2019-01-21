The Kiwanis Club of Farmington-Victor presented a plaque to Bonnie Jacobus commemorating her 2017-18 term as president.

The club saw an increase in fundraising from its projects during Jacobus’ tenure. These included the Evening of Great Tastes, its golf tournament and the Spirit of Giving Dinner, where nearly $40,000 in grants went to charities in Canandaigua, Farmington and Victor.

Jacobus also assisted with growing the Finger Lakes division of Kiwanis by chartering new clubs, including the Kiwanis Club of Geneva.

She remains active with the club and its service projects aimed at improving the lives of children across Ontario County, including her work with the Victor Farmington Food Cupboard, the Farmington-Victor Kiwanis children’s Christmas party and The Spot in Canandaigua.