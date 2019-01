Here's your Monday forecast:

Monday forecast:

Hi: 9° | Lo: -1°

Precipitation: 40% | Wind: WNW at 8mph

Today: Red Alert Day: Local lake effect snow and blowing snow.Another 1-3 possible. Sun and clouds and flurries away from the lake. Bitter cold. Wind Chill to -20.

Tonight: Evening lake flakes then a few flurries. Cold.