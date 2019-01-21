Sheila Kennedy, owner of Zebra Ink, will present “How Writing a Book Can Increase Your Business Credibility” at a Roc POWER Group meeting for women business owners from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 5 at the Diplomat Banquet Center, 1956 Lyell Ave., Rochester.

Kennedy, who has written and co-authored several books, will share tips so attendees can realize their own book dreams.

Registration is required. The lunch meeting costs $25 per person. Visit rocpowergroup.com for information.