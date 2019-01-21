Writers & Books, 740 University Ave., Rochester, will kick off its Books Rock! series for teens and tweens at 5 p.m. on Jan. 31 with a discussion of the “Harry Potter” series.

The club will provide readers ages 11-14 with an engaging environment to talk about books. The next session on Feb. 28 will cover “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas. Admission is $12 per session, or $30 for the whole series.

Adult readers can participate in an open forum discussion group at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 28, March 4 and March 18. Bring a dish or drink to pass. Admission is $3, or free for Writers & Books members.