The Breast Cancer Coalition of Rochester recently received $10,000 from the Breast Cancer Network of Western New York Inc. to support its Breast Cancer Research Initiative.

The donation will fund research grants, which are presented annually for new projects with the potential to yield significant medical breakthroughs in the causes and prevention of breast cancer, prevention of metastasis, and cure.

Since 2003, BCCR has awarded more than $750,000 to researchers in the Finger Lakes and western New York. Proposals are solicited from medical and research institutions, with recipients selected through a review process.

“At the Breast Cancer Network of WNY, we have a strong commitment to those living with advanced stage breast cancer and donating funds for research is an important part of that,” said Rob Jones, executive director. “We were inspired by the coalition’s research initiative, and wanted to be more purposeful by giving people the opportunity to contribute to research and know where and how their gifts would be used. Without the resources to create our own grant program, we decided to contribute to the excellent job the coalition was already doing in identifying scientists and proposals to fund.”

The Breast Cancer Network of WNY, based in Depew, offers educational and wellness programs, support groups, TLC Totes to newly diagnosed patients and other services, and conducts advocacy efforts and fundraising for metastatic breast cancer research.

“Though we are grateful for all gifts to our organization, it is particularly meaningful that one of our finest collaborators in the WNY region has thought to combine efforts to support an effective research program that is committed to keeping funds right here in our region,” said Holly Anderson, executive director of BCCR. “Breast cancer funding is becoming more and more competitive, which leaves dedicated regional scientists scrambling for funding. We are tremendously excited about this gift and will remain committed to these researchers for as long as funding allows.”